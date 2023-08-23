BRICS Summit 2023: China's Xi unexpectedly skipped a business forum

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday unexpectedly skipped a business forum of the BRICS economic group in South Africa, sending his commerce minister instead to deliver a fiery speech in his name that decried US hegemony.

