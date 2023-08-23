BRICS Summit 2023: BRICS leaders exchange ideas on expanding membership at summit | World News| WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Indian PM Modi proposes BRICS cooperation on the BRICS Space exploration consortium that will focus on space research and weather monitoring and also suggests cooperation in education & technology & skill mapping.

