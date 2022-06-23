BRICS Summit 2022: Indian PM Modi says BRICS crucial for post-covid recovery

Published: Jun 23, 2022, 12:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Beijing is hosting the meeting of BRICS emerging economies. Indian PM Narendra Modi addressed the opening ceremony of the BRICS in virtual format. For more details, watch this report by Siddhant Sibbal.
