/BRICS Leaders Set to Discuss Trade and Multilateralism | India-EU FTA Trade Talks

India and the European Union are stepping up their efforts to finalize an ambitious free trade agreement, with two crucial negotiation rounds planned for the next month to iron out longstanding issues. These talks aim to resolve differences on key areas such as rules of origin, market access, and duties on wine and dairy products. The EU's top trade officials, including European Commission's agriculture commissioner Christophe Hansen and trade chief Maros Sefcovic, are set aside differences and finalize the agreement by the end of the year.