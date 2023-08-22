BRICS 23: PM Modi departs for Johannesburg, expected to visit Greece post-summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Johannesburg from August 22-24 and will follow it up with a visit to Greece on August 25. This will be PM Modi's first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019.

