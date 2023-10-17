BRI Forum meet: Belt and Road Initiative a move to extend China's global reach

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
China is hosting representatives of 130 Nations for a forum that marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. The Forum that started on Monday focused on Beijing's International infrastructure plan something that is considered to be an important part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's effort to expand the nation's global reach.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos