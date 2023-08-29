Breather for Imran Khan, ex Pak PM gets bail in Toshakhana Case

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
The Islamabad High Court is set to announce its verdict on Tuesday on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's plea seeking the suspension of his three-year jail term in the Toshakhana corruption case.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos