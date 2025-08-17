LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking: Witkoff: Trump and Putin Reached Deal on ‘Robust Security Guarantees’ at Summit

Breaking: Witkoff: Trump and Putin Reached Deal on ‘Robust Security Guarantees’ at Summit

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 19:59 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 19:59 IST
Breaking: Witkoff: Trump and Putin Reached Deal on ‘Robust Security Guarantees’ at Summit
Steve Witkoff revealed that former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on “robust security guarantees” during their recent summit.

Trending Topics

trending videos