Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 22, 2025, 10:04 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 10:04 IST
BREAKING | Washington DC Shooting: Two killed in Capital Jewish museum shooting
Videos May 22, 2025, 10:04 IST

A man and a woman were shot and killed near an FBI office in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, the DC Fire and Emergency Medical...

