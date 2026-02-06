/Breaking: US Slaps Fresh Sanctions to Curb Iran Oil Exports After Talks Conclude

Published: Feb 06, 2026, 23:21 IST | Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 23:21 IST
The United States has announced new sanctions intended to curb Iran’s oil exports, targeting dozens of entities and vessels involved in trading Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products. The move comes shortly after indirect talks between Tehran and Washington concluded in Oman, underscoring persistent tensions despite diplomatic engagement. According to the US Department of State, the measures are designed to disrupt Iran’s revenue from oil, which Washington says supports destabilising activities across the region.