Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 15, 2025, 10:50 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 10:50 IST
Breaking | US President Trump meets US troops at base in Doha, Qatar

US President Trump meets with troops at a military base in Doha, Qatar, during the second leg of his West Asia tour.

