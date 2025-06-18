LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 20:41 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 20:41 IST
Breaking: UK PM calls emergency meeting amid Iran-Israel tensions
Jun 18, 2025, 20:41 IST

Breaking: UK PM calls emergency meeting amid Iran-Israel tensions

The UK Prime Minister is set to chair an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the escalating situation between Iran and Israel. The meeting aims to assess the situation and coordinate a response.

