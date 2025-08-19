/BREAKING | Trump-Zelensky Meet: Trump Talks About Brokering Zelensky-Putin Meeting

On the eve of critical White House talks, Donald Trump told Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky he could “end the war almost immediately” if Kyiv drops NATO ambitions and abandons Crimea. The remarks mirror Putin’s demands and come as European leaders rush to Washington to prevent Ukraine from being forced into concessions. Meanwhile, Russia escalates attacks, with drone strikes killing civilians in Kharkiv. Is Zelensky Being Forced to Pay the Price for Defeat?