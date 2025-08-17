LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking: Trump Teases 'Progress' In Putin Talks Ahead of Zelensky Meet on Monday

Breaking: Trump Teases 'Progress' In Putin Talks Ahead of Zelensky Meet on Monday

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 19:59 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 19:59 IST
Breaking: Trump Teases 'Progress' In Putin Talks Ahead of Zelensky Meet on Monday
U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at “progress” in his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, just days before his upcoming meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

Trending Topics

trending videos