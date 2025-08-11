Breaking | Trump reveals his plans on meeting Putin

US President Donald Trump said that he expects to have a "constructive conversation" with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and was unhappy with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky for ruling out territorial concessions. "I'm going to speak to Vladimir Putin and I'm going to be telling him 'you've got to end this war,'" Trump said at a White House press conference, adding he'd "like to see a ceasefire very, very quickly."