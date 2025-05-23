LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 19:40 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 19:40 IST
BREAKING: Trump Recommends 50% Tariff On European Union
US President Donald Trump threatens to impose a 50 percent tariff on imports from the European Union, accusing the 27-member trading bloc of stalling trade talks.

