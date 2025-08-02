LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking: Trump moves nuclear submarines after ex-Russian President's comments
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 02, 2025, 24:14 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 24:14 IST
Breaking: Trump moves nuclear submarines after ex-Russian President's comments
Videos Aug 02, 2025, 24:14 IST

Breaking: Trump moves nuclear submarines after ex-Russian President's comments

Donald Trump has said that two U.S. nuclear submarines will be deployed to "appropriate regions" near Russia amid rising global tensions. Watch the video to know more updates on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos