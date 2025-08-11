Breaking | Trump: 'D.C. Police under federal control' | 'Taking our capital back'

President Donald Trump has ordered the immediate removal of homeless individuals from Washington DC, citing rising crime concerns. In a controversial move, Trump plans to relocate them “far from the Capital” and deploys hundreds of federal officers to the streets. Mayor Muriel Bowser disputes claims of a crime spike. Watch the full breakdown of this developing story and its potential national impact.