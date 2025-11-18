LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking: Top Maoist Commander Killed in Encounter In Andhra Pradesh

Breaking: Top Maoist Commander Killed in Encounter In Andhra Pradesh

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 18, 2025, 13:08 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 13:08 IST
Breaking: Top Maoist Commander Killed in Encounter In Andhra Pradesh
In a major security operation, the top Maoist commander﻿ was killed in an encounter with Andhra Pradesh police forces.

Trending Topics

trending videos