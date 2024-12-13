Sri Lankan Speaker Asoka Ranwala tenders his resignation over the education qualification controversy. Watch this report for more details!
BREAKING: Sri Lankan Speaker Asoka Ranwala Tenders Resignation
Sri Lankan Speaker Asoka Ranwala tenders his resignation over the education qualification controversy. Watch this report for more details!
