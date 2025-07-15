BREAKING: Shubhanshu Shukla becomes first astronaut to go to ISS | World welcomes Axiom-4 crew

The hatch between the SpaceX capsule and the International Space Station has been closed. The spacecraft has undocked. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts are on their way back to Earth, and they should make it in the next 15 hours, somewhere close to that. Watch in for more details!