BREAKING: Shooting At Sydney's Bondi Beach, Two People In Police Custody | WION

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 14, 2025, 15:49 IST | Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 15:49 IST
Several people were injured after two gunmen opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, police said.

