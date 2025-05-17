Breaking | Russia: US can help Kyiv accept Putin's proposal to resume talks | Russia-Ukraine war

The Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov holds a phone call with his US counterpart Marco Rubio. Moscow says that the duo have discussed the direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul. The Russian foreign ministry in its statement has said that Lavrov noted the positive role of the United States in helping Kyiv eventually accept the Russian President Putin's proposal to resume the Istanbul talks.