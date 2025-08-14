LOGIN
Breaking: Pak PM Announces Creation Of Army Rocket Force

Aug 14, 2025
Breaking: Pak PM Announces Creation Of Army Rocket Force
Months after India thwarted its plans during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has announced the creation of a new military unit to oversee its missile combat capabilities in potential conventional warfare.

