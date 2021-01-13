LIVE TV
Breaking news: Pence says he will not invoke 25th amendment to remove Trump
Jan 13, 2021, 08.00 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
US Vice President Mike Pence has rejected invoking the 25th amendment to declare President Donald Trump incapable of executing his duties.
