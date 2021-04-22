Breaking News: India records over 3.14 lakh new cases, 2,104 deaths in a day

Apr 22, 2021, 11:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A total of 3,14,835 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
