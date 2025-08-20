LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /BREAKING | Lavrov: Security Guarantees Can't Be Discussed Sans Moscow | Russia Ukraine War | WION

BREAKING | Lavrov: Security Guarantees Can't Be Discussed Sans Moscow | Russia Ukraine War | WION

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 19:59 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 19:59 IST
BREAKING | Lavrov: Security Guarantees Can't Be Discussed Sans Moscow | Russia Ukraine War | WION
Russia warned the West that trying to address Ukraine's security concerns without Moscow's involvement is futile, saying it's a "road to nowhere".

Trending Topics

trending videos