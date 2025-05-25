Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
World
Sections
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
India
Business
Entertainment
Sections
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Sections
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
Written By
Ravi Tiwari
Published:
May 25, 2025, 23:47 IST
| Updated:
May 25, 2025, 23:47 IST
Videos
May 25, 2025, 23:47 IST
Breaking | Jamaat-e-Islami nominates Islamic speaker Mufti Amir Hamza
Jamaat-E-Islami has nominated renowned Islamic speaker Mufti Amir Hamza as their candidate for the upcoming polls in Dhaka. Watch to know more about this!
Trending Topics
bangladesh
dhaka
elections
trending videos
India-Nepal unite against terror: Joint patrols along 1,700 km border
North Korea: Kim Jong Un vows to punish errant officials, satellite images show damaged vessel
Scammers use delivery box data to defraud people
US strikes in Yemen target al-Qaeda fighters
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia outmaneuvers Ukraine with next-gen FPV drones
Singapore faces low inflation, low GDP growth scenario
South Africa moves to change empowerment law for Musk’s Starlink launch
Japan: Sex Workers Japan Face Physical Violence & Extortion
What does Munir's elevation mean for Imran?
Turkiye: Socialist International calls for former Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu's release
Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus to hold meeting with 10 political parties today
Miss England 2024 Milla Magee calls miss world pageant 'outdated' & 'exploitative'
India: ISRO develops 'Avicenna ASIC' 28nm chip, meant for military and civilian use
Boeing agrees to $1.1 bn settlement in 737 Max criminal probe
Israel-Gaza war: Civil defence discovers 9 children's bodies in Khan Younis
Global carriers urge Israel to ease passenger rules | Israel-Hamas war | West Asia crisis
Bangladesh: Yunus govt calls for unity amid political row
Pakistan dust storm: At least 14 people killed in severe dust storm in Punjab province
Supersized sea turtle, weighing 302 pounds, gets CT scan in Florida
Louis Vuitton showcases new collection in Paris
Kochi Coast: MSC ELSA 3 cargo ship Sinks, all 24 rescued from capsized container vessel
South Africans rally behind Ramaphosa, refute Trump's 'white genocide' claims
USA: VP JD Vance hails Trump administration's foreign policy stance
US report: Pakistan sees India as 'existential threat', India's strategic focus is China, not Pakistan
Experts warn deadly fungi spreading faster as climate warms
Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin launches largest aerial attack on Kyiv, 12 dead, 60 injured
Israel-Gaza war: Israel continues offensive across Gaza, ground operations intensified
Pak's former PM Imran Khan warns Pakistan's democracy in danger
Bangladesh on brink: Army chief denies coup rumors amid rising tensions
Inside Miss World 2025's cultural stage
Israel-Hamas war: 15 killed in Gaza, including couple and kids in pre-dawn strike
Pakistan: What does Asim Munir’s elevation mean for Imran Khan?
India: Delhi urges hospitals to stay ready amid fresh Covid cases
Telangana: Inside Miss World 2025's cultural stage
Trump's 'white genocide' gaffe caught, Ramaphosa's popularity spikes in South Africa
Bangladesh political row: BNP, Jamaat, NCP push Yunus for elections, reforms timeline
US President Donald Trump takes credit for US military might
New study debunks Covid 'lab-leak' theory, claims virus didn’t originate in Wuhan
Israel-Gaza war: Over 23 killed as IDF deploys all infantry and armored brigades to Gaza strip
Russia-Ukraine war: 12 killed in Russia's overnight strike on Ukraine
Bangladesh on brink: NCP leader warns army-backed leader could replace interim govt
Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan slams Munir's promotion to Field Marshal
India's NSA Ajit Doval to push Moscow to speed up deliveries of S-400 units
Pakistan PM Sharif to visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan & Tajikistan
Operation Sindoor: Shashi Tharoor-led all-party delegation heads to Guyana
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Türkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan from May 25–30