LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 21, 2025, 20:34 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 20:34 IST
Breaking: Italy slams Israel over west bank shooting, demands clarification
Videos May 21, 2025, 20:34 IST

Breaking: Italy slams Israel over west bank shooting, demands clarification

Italy has strongly condemned a recent shooting incident in the West Bank involving Israeli forces and has officially demanded clarification over the incident.

Trending Topics

trending videos