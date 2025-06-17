LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking | Israel-Iran war: Russian envoy neither confirms nor denies Moscow helping Iran
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 23:41 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 23:41 IST
Breaking | Israel-Iran war: Russian envoy neither confirms nor denies Moscow helping Iran
Videos Jun 17, 2025, 23:41 IST

Breaking | Israel-Iran war: Russian envoy neither confirms nor denies Moscow helping Iran

As Israel and Iran continue to trade fire for the fifth consecutive day, WION's Susan Tehrani spoke to Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, about Russia's offer to mediate the Israel-Iran war. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos