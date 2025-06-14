Breaking | Iran-Israel war: China urges Israel to cease all military operations

Iran has launched a second wave of missile attacks on Israel. According to the IDF, air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv following the detection of missiles from Iran heading towards Israel, with Israeli forces intercepting the threats. Meanwhile, China condemns Israel's violations of Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and urges Israel to immediately stop all risky military actions, China's U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong said, state media Xinhua News Agency reported.