Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Breaking: India's ruling NDA govt reiterates its stance on Pakistan
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 05, 2025, 13:14 IST
| Updated:
Aug 05, 2025, 13:14 IST
Videos
Aug 05, 2025, 13:14 IST
Breaking: India's ruling NDA govt reiterates its stance on Pakistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated in the NDA parliamentary party meeting here today (August 5) for his "exceptional leadership" during Operation Sindoor.
Trending Topics
Modi
NDA Meet
Wion
Operation Sindoor
trending videos
BREAKING | Tsunami Hits Russia, Japan After Strongest Earthquake Since 2011 In Pacific
Russia's First Cancer Vaccine is Ready | The Global Race for Cancer Cure
2 Dominican Republic Individuals Detained For Officer Shootout in NYC, Trump Blames Sanctuary Laws
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin pushes forward as Ukraine crumbles under corruption scandal
Russia & China unite, send a clear message to Washington
JD Vance's 'Obsession' With UFO Sightings; Wants To Get 'To The Bottom' Of Mystery
Trump raises tariff threat against India, 'India profiting off Russian oil'
Russia-Ukraine War: Volgograd railway station on FIRE after Ukrainian drone attack!
PTI to hold protests | Imran Khan supporters protest in Chicago, New York
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine says foreign ‘mercenaries’ from various countries aiding Russia
Indian-American lawyer Mathura Sridharan trolled for wearing bindi
Report: Trump's public appearances cast doubt on mental acuity
Chatgpt Hits 500 MN Weekly Users, AI Chatbot Sees Explosive Global Rise in Daily User Activity
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
Taiwan China: Taiwan Faces Fresh Threat From China | Taipei's Top Leadership Warns of Fresh Threat
Gaza war: Israelis Question Morality Of War, Chaos Unfolds Amid Calls To End Devastation
UFO truth is coming: JD Vance vows to uncover the mystery
What Lies Ahead for the Vice President’s Post? Inside Indian VP Dhankar's Sudden Resignation
Tesla backs Musk despite Tesla's performance in recent years
Israel Iran War: Iran Warns Israel, Releases IDF Soldiers' Data
US consumers to pay more for coffee? | Tariffs on Brazil to hit US Cuppa budget
Earth's plates are shifting, is a global tremor storm brewing? |
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine targets crucial transport facilities, oil infrastructure in Russia
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Sha'Carri Richardson narrowly misses 200m final at US championships
Ukraine: Hundreds of Russian UAVs downed by drone strikes
Nimisha Priya Case: Victim's Kin Demand New Date For Execution
India's Swadeshi Spirit Defeated British Rule, Now Rattles American Domination
Breaking: India slams 'unjustified' action by US, EU over its Russian oil purchases
Israel-Iran War: Iran Warns Israel, Releases IDF Soldiers' Data
Imran Khan’s Party To Hold Protests On Second Anniversary Of His Arrest
Breaking: Russia responds to Trump's threats; calls US sanctions 'neocolonial agenda'
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine deploys low cost interceptor drones as Russia steps up drone warfare
Operation Akhal: 3 Pak terrorists killed, one body recovered | Jammu and Kashmir
Australia: Eastern Australia Blanketed by Rare Snowstorm
US: Sydney Sweeney ad campaign boosts American Eagle stock, Trump praises American Eagle ad
Shanghai rolls out Robotaxis | China goes 'driverless' with Robotaxi
Israel-Hamas war: As Gaza starves, Netanyahu calls for a final military victory
Storm Floris: More than 22,000 homes without power, authorities urge public to stay indoors
Storm Floris: UK On Red Alert! “Danger To Life” & “Do Not Travel” Warnings in Force
India calls out US′ trade with Russia after Trump threatens steeper tariffs on New Delhi
Anne Hathaway's blockbuster 2026: from pop icon to princess diaries return
Bangladesh: How the july uprising culminated in Sheikh Hasina's ouster?
Gaza's hunger crisis reaches breaking point; six die of starvation in 24 hours
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Issues War Warning! Russia Threatens NATO With Retaliation