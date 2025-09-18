LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking: India’s economic advisor says US might slash imposed tariffs on India soon

Breaking: India’s economic advisor says US might slash imposed tariffs on India soon

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2025, 20:21 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 20:21 IST
Breaking: India’s economic advisor says US might slash imposed tariffs on India soon
The U.S. may soon scrap the penal import tariff on Indian goods and also cut reciprocal tariff to 10-15% from the existing 25%, India's Chief Economist Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday.

Trending Topics

trending videos