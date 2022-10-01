Breaking down Bumrah's injury: What is stress fracture of the back?

Published: Oct 01, 2022, 01:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India's chances at T20 world cup received a major blow when reports emerged that Jasprit Bumhrah is set to miss the event because of stress fracture. So what is his injury all about? To know, watch the video.
