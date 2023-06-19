Breaking: Blinken gives remarks after meeting President Xi Jinping | Latest

Today is the final day of the rare visit to Beijing, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Blinken earlier held a more than seven-and-a-half-hour talk with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as tensions rise between the world's two largest economies, especially on Taiwan, trade, and human rights. Here are updates on the same from a news conference by the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the US Embassy in Beijing.