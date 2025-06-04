LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /BREAKING | Bengaluru Stampede | At Least 7 Killed Amid RCB Celebrations, BJP Demands JUSTICE
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 19:21 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 19:21 IST
BREAKING | Bengaluru Stampede | At Least 7 Killed Amid RCB Celebrations, BJP Demands JUSTICE
Videos Jun 04, 2025, 19:21 IST

BREAKING | Bengaluru Stampede | At Least 7 Killed Amid RCB Celebrations, BJP Demands JUSTICE

Several injured as fans gathered outside M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru to celebrate the victory of RCB in the 2025 IPL championship.

Trending Topics

trending videos