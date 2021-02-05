Brazil's Vale agrees to $7 billion Brumadinho disaster settlement

Feb 05, 2021, 01.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Brazilian miner Vale said on Thursday it had reached a 37.7 billion real ($7 billion) agreement with prosecutors and the state of Minas Gerais to settle claims stemming from the collapse of a mining dam in 2019 which killed 270 people.
