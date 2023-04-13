Brazil's President Lula arrives in Shanghai for his state visit

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the president of Brazil, arrived in China late on Wednesday for an official visit intended to strengthen already close ties between the Asian behemoth and the largest economy in Latin America. The seasoned lefty made his first stop in Shanghai with his wife Rosangela "Janja" da Silva before travelling to Beijing to meet with his counterpart Xi Jinping. As they were welcomed by China's Deputy Foreign Minister Xie Feng, they were given flower bouquets. Lula announced his intention to ask President Xi to visit at an undetermined time before leaving Brazil.