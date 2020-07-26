Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative for COVID-19 infection in the 4th test

Jul 26, 2020, 07.50 AM(IST)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for COVID-19 infection in the 4th test. Earlier he tested positive for this test. Since then, he was in quarantine at the Alvorado Palace in Brasilia.