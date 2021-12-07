LIVE TV
Brazilian plane maker Embraer publishes 20-year commercial market outlook
Dec 07, 2021, 01:05 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Threat of coronavirus is still looming large over plane makers but a few are bullish on demand ahead as well. Brazilian plane maker Embraer has published its 20-year market outlook for commercial aircraft deliveries.
