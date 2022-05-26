Brazil steps up climate action: Imposes heavy penalty on illegal timber supply

Published: May 26, 2022, 10:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has been criticized time and again for climate inaction and he has now signed a decree which aims to increase fines on illegal timber supply in order to check the rampant deforestation in the Amazon rainforest
