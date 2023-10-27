Brazil: Scientists discover cannabis in a local plant

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms - Molecular biologist Rodrigo Moura Neto of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro said that cannabidiol was discovered by a group of scientists in the flowers and fruits of a plant known as Trema micrantha blume, a shrub that grows throughout most of the South American nation and is frequently classified as weed.

