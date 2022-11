Brazil school shootings: 3 including one child, two teachers killed after 16-year-old opens fire

At least three people were killed and 11 others injured in Brazil after a 16-year-old gunman opened fire at schools in the state of Espírito Santo. The police detained the suspect from the city of Aracruz, 50 miles from the state capital. According to the state Governor the suspect is a minor, he's a former student of one of the schools.