Published: Aug 12, 2025, 15:29 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 15:29 IST
Aug 12, 2025, 15:29 IST

Brazil's Lula and China's Xi discuss BRICS and boosting Brazil-China ties

Brazil's President Lula and China's Xi Jinping held talks on strengthening BRICS cooperation and exploring new bilateral opportunities in trade and development.

