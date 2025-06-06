LOGIN
Published: Jun 06, 2025, 17:36 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 17:36 IST
Brazil's landmark shines for awareness, Christ The Redeemer joins eco cause
Brazil’s iconic Christ the redeemer statue glowed green to raise awareness for environmental protection and climate action. the powerful display highlights global unity in facing climate change.

