LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Brazil: protesters back Trump tariffs, demand impeachment of president Lula
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 07:59 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 07:59 IST
Brazil: protesters back Trump tariffs, demand impeachment of president Lula
Videos Aug 04, 2025, 07:59 IST

Brazil: protesters back Trump tariffs, demand impeachment of president Lula

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rally in favor of Trump’s new tariffs and call for the impeachment of President Lula. Watch to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos