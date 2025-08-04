LOGIN
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 15:59 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 15:59 IST
Brazil Prez Threatens US: 'Don't Want A Fight But Not Afraid' | Protestors Solidarity With Trump
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rally in favor of Trump’s new tariffs and call for the impeachment of President Lula. Watch to know more on this!

