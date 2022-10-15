Brazil presidential run-off on October 30, polls suggest Lula’s lead over Bolsonaro

Oct 15, 2022
Brazil presidential runoff election is on October 30th and the recent polls suggests that the leftist front-runner Lula de Silva might lead over. As per the polls, Lula is maintaining a steady six percent lead.
