Brazil Presidential Polls: Jair Bolsonaro to face Lula da Silva in run-off

Published: Oct 03, 2022, 09:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Lula da Silva, a left-wing former president, finished in first place Sunday in Brazil's presidential election, but failed to secure enough votes for an outright victory and will face right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an October 30 run-off.
