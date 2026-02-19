/Brazil Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties On Chinese Steel To Protect Domestic Industry | WION

Brazil’s government has approved definitive anti-dumping duties on a wide range of steel products imported from China after trade investigations found evidence that Chinese exports were being sold below fair value and harming domestic producers. The measures, approved by Brazil’s foreign trade authorities and set to last up to five years, target cold-rolled steel, coated steel sheets and other flat-steel products from China. The move is part of broader efforts to defend Brazil’s steel sector amid global overcapacity and rising import pressures.